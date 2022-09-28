JEFFERSON — Administrators from the Jefferson Area Local Schools are happy with some aspects of the Ohio Department of Education report card, but are looking to improve in others, JALS Superintendent John Montanaro said.
The state evaluates each school district on five categories, using a one-to-five star scoring system, with one being the lowest and five being the highest.
The JALS received three stars for achievement, three stars for progress, four stars for gap closing, four stars for graduation and three stars for early literacy.
Montanaro said the tests provide a lot of information that the district can use to improve. He said the high school received excellent evaluations, while the junior high did not. He said the high school received all four and five star evaluations, while the junior high got ones and twos.
“The state does have a lot of tools that you can use,” Montanaro said. He said the district decided to hire Jeremy Huber, the former Jefferson Area High School principal, as the district’s student success administrator earlier this year.
Montanaro said Huber was able to work through the state system and help high school teachers to reach higher standards, so he is now working with all the teachers in the school district.
”Overall, as a district, we recognize that there are clear areas for improvement, but we recognize that we are above average in the state of Ohio and that we are tied for the top school district in Ashtabula County. Further, Jefferson Area High School was the only building to score above four stars, so we are very proud of that accomplishment,” Huber said.
Montanaro said the students and the teachers have done a great job.
Huber said one of the keys at the high-school level is the relationship between the teachers and the students.
We have students coming in the summer to practice key writing skills or review the causes and effects of the Cold War,” he said.
Huber also said Rock Creek Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School are exceeding state standards in numerous areas, but will be focusing on achievement and early literacy going forward, where the results weren’t as good.
Huber said he is excited about the response from the district’s teachers.
”I am impressed by the teachers’ response and the willingness to make improvements. We are ready to work with all levels of students to ensure student success,” he said
Montanaro said an overall education is the goal for the district, but being aware of the test is important. “We don’t want to teach to the test, but we want to teach what is on the test,” he said.
