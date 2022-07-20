JEFFERSON — Improvements to the intersection of Poplar Street and Falcon Way are nearing completion, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
He said the project is in the final stages of grading and then will be paved. The angle of the road was changed after a small piece of property was purchased in 2021 to allow the road to be straightened to reduce accidents at the site.
Martuccio said there were two crashes in the area resulting in cars being totaled. With the road straightening underway, a guard rail has been eliminated, Martuccio said.
The road was ground down and the curve angle reduced, Martuccio said.
The road was formerly just a driveway to the old high school, but when the new school was built the road received more traffic and needed more improvements, he said.
Martuccio said the stretch of the road in question was about 450 feet and cost less than $150,000. Another section of the road that needs improved is 1,600 feet long and runs from the driveway to the tennis courts to Mulberry Street, he said.
The second portion of the work is scheduled to be completed next year, if an Ohio Public Works grant is approved.
Martuccio said he worked with the street department and ran some of the rental equipment himself to get the job done.
