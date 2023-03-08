JEFFERSON — More than 20 people attended a village council meeting on Monday evening to express concerns about a rumored access road to Jefferson Elementary School.
Jim Chiacchiero, a resident of Elliott Avenue, and many of his neighbors attended the meeting to question a potential access road from Elliott Avenue to the elementary School property.
The rumors came from an apparent discussion with road department crews that came to Elliott Avenue.
Chiacchiero put together four proposed plans where a connecting road could be constructed detailing ballpark costs, distance of the road and whether new property would be needed to make it a reality.
He said one would involve .6 miles of land to be cleared and paved near Elliott Avenue (with extensive costs); a second involving .3 miles of road also resulting in significant costs, the third would be .15 of an acre that would connect the high school and elementary school parking lots and a .1-mile road from Brittany Lane to the elementary School.
Chiacchiero said the road from the high school-middle school parking lot to the elementary school parking lot makes the most sense and would be the cheapest.
Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio and Mayor Brian Diehl said there has been some discussion about potential access roads, but it is a long process and there have been no decisions made about any options.
Chiacchiero said problems with parking, especially for major events, create potential safety issues. He said an access road between the parking lots could allow for the creation of more parking as well.
“Solve the parking issue and you will solve the access issue,” he said.
Chiacchiero said he wanted to get in front of the rumors about access roads and provide potential alternatives.
Martuccio urged residents to attend a 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday at the auditiorium at the Jefferson Junior-Senior High School. A variety of topics related to safety will be discussed after a shooting hoax was called in about the high school last week.
In other business:
• Council passed a resolution allowing Diehl to enter into a professional services contract with Solicitor Jason L. Fairchild.
• Council heard the second reading of amendments to village ordinances.
• Council approved two financial transfers prior to the final passage of the village budget for 2023.
• Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to authorize the acceptance of Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council Energized Community grants.
• Council heard the first reading of a resolution authorizing Martuccio to complete a work authorization with CT Consultants for wastewater treatment plant work.
