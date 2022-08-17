JEFFERSON — Village council members received the good news that funds for a major road project are likely to be approved.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said the Falcon Way road project finished high on a list to receive a potential Ohio Public Works grant. The project began earlier this year and village officials hope it will be completed in 2023.
Martuccio said the final stage of the application process will begin soon.
In other business:
• The deadline for a crack-and-seal bid for East Jefferson Street is 11 a.m. Aug. 29.
• Martuccio said the paving of South Spruce Street, South Cucumber Street and a road to the water plant are scheduled for bid as well. “None of these roads have ever been paved. It is going to save us on chip-and-seal,” he said.
• Martuccio said the “movies in the park” program has been very well attended. He said the final plans for the Blue Grass Festival are nearing completion with five bands playing from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
• A sewer lining project on the east side of the village is scheduled to begin near the intersection of East Walnut Street. The project is designed to help protect the lines and ensure they last longer.
