• Receiving stolen property was reported in the 100 block of West Walnut Street at 7:21 p.m. on August 19.
• Obstructing official business was reported at the intersection at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Domestic violence was reported at Jefferson Mobile Estates at 1:36 a.m. on Sept 8.
• An unruly juvenile was reported at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 8.
• Aggravated possession of drugs was reported at a business on Route 45 at 1:37 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• An assault was reported at the Jefferson High School football game at8:20 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Menacing was reported at the Jefferson High School football game at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 23.
