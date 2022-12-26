• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Garfield Lane on Nov. 1.
• Menacing was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street on Nov. 1.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of Willis Avenue on Nov. 9.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Nov. 10.
• Grand theft, a phone, was reported on Nov. 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street on Nov. 20.
• Grand theft of a quad and trailer were reported on Nov. 21.
• Menacing was reported on Nov. 23.
• Improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle was reported on Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.