• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Garfield Lane on Nov. 1.

• Menacing was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street on Nov. 1.

• Domestic violence was reported in the 100 block of Willis Avenue on Nov. 9.

• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Nov. 10.

• Grand theft, a phone, was reported on Nov. 15.

• Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street on Nov. 20.

• Grand theft of a quad and trailer were reported on Nov. 21.

• Menacing was reported on Nov. 23.

• Improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle was reported on Dec. 2.

