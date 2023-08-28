- A theft was reported in the 200 block of Westview Drive at 10:56 a.m. on July 29.
- A crash was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 12:48 p.m. on July 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of East Walnut Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 31.
• Fraud was reported in the 60 block of East Jefferson Street at 4:23 p.m. on July 31.
• A crash with property damage was reported at the intersection of West Walnut and North Chestnut streets at 11:16 a.m. on August 1.
• Shots fired were reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 5:27 p.m. on August 1.
• Peaceful protest of Issue 1 was reported on West Walnut Street at 2:29 p.m. on August 2.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 4:15 p.m. on August 2.
• A threat was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 5:14 p.m on August 2.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street at 9:30 a.m. on August 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of East Erie Street at 4:35 p.m. on August 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of West Erie Street at 12:40 a.m. on August 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 6:59 p.m. on August 7.
• Suspicious mail was received in the 100 block of East Erie Street at 8 p.m. on August 7.
• A crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of Elm and Satin street at 8:10 p.m. on August 7.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street at 9:16 p.m. on August 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 3:24 p.m. on August 8.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of West Beech Street at 6:11 p.m. on August 8.
• An identity theft report was made in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street at 9:15 a.m. on August 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 40 block of Woodside Avenue at 4:22 p.m. on August 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 10:58 p.m. on August 9.
• An identity theft report occurring in the 300 block of Susan Drive was reported at the police department at 8:46 a.m. on August 10.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 1136 p.m. on August 10.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 3:34 a.m. on August 11.
• Passing bad checks was reported in the 300 block of Hillyer Drive at 12:42 p.m. on August 11.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 3:50 p.m. on August 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 6:30 p.m. on August 11.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of West Erie Street at 1:23 a.m. on 1:23 a.m. on August 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 7:15 p.m. on August 13.
• A crash with property damage was reported in the 20 block of West Jefferson Street at 3:42 p.m. on August 15.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 300 block of south Chestnut Street at 10:58 p.m. on August 15.
• Theft of campaign signs was reported at the intersection of East PIne and North Chestnut streets at 1:59 p.m. on August 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported int he 200 block of North Chestnut Street at 3:40 p.m. on August 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Erie Street at 4:55 p.m. on August 15.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Uselman Avenue at 5:48 p.m. on August 16.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of Route 46 North at 7:11 a.m. on August 17.
• A crash with damages was reported in the 50 block of East Jefferson Street at 1:52 p.m. on August 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 2:44 a.m. on August 18.
• Reckless driving with an arrest was reported at the intersection of North Market Street and East Ashtabula Street at 1:44 p.m. on August 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 8:56 a.m. on August 19.
• A suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Route 46 North at 11:42 p.m. on August 19.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of North Market Street and East Ashtabula Street at 9:38 p.m. on August 20.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Poplar Street at 2:40 p.m. on August 21.
• A crash with property damage was reported at the 200 block of West Jefferson Street at 9:53 a.m. on August 22.
• A rape was reported in the 100 block of West Satin Street at 8:02 p.m. on August 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was found at Jefferson High School at 3:42 a.m. on August 23.
• A cash with property damage was reported in the 70 block of North Chestnut Street at 9:09 a.m. on August 23.
• Suspicious persons were reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 11:07 a.m. on August 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 11:36 p.m. on August 23.
• A credit card fraud report was made in the 300 block of West Cedar Street at 1:40 p.m. on August 24.
• A report of juveniles throwing rocks at cars in the 300 block of South Market Street at 3:30 p.m. on August 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 4:36 p.m. on August 24.
• Harassment was made at the 200 block of South Market Street at 8:08 p.m. on August 24.
