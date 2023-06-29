• A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Walnut Street at 10:55 p.m. on June 1.
• A suspicious person was reported int he 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 5:40 a.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 11:51 p.m. on June 2.
• A suspicious person was reported sleeping on the sidewalk on East Ashtabula Street at 8:21 a.m. on June 3.
• A theft was reported on West Erie Street at 2:19 p.m. on June 3.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Jefferson Street at :34 p.m. on June 3.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Lenox-New Lyme Road at 11:51 a.m. on June 4.
• A suspicious person was reported for attempting to jump out in front of a vehicle at 10:36 p.m. on June 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 1 p.m. on June 6.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 11:09 a.m. on June 8.
• Reckless driving ws reported near the intersection of Route 307 and North Poplar Street at 10:39 p.m. on June 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street at 3:41 a.m. on June 11.
• A theft was reported in the 800 block of Route 46 at 4:03 p.m. on June 11.
• A burglary was reported on eAst Cedar Street at 11:02 a.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street at 9:12 p.m. on June 12.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of South chestnut Street at 8:33 a.m. on June 13.
• A crash was reported on North Chestnut Street at 9:50 a.m. on June 15.
• An identity fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 6:23 p.m. on June 17
• A sex offense was reported in the area of Hillyer Drive at 10:45 a.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of South Market Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 18.
• A crash damage was reported on North Chestnut Street at 9:19 a.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Beech Street at 3:04 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported on East Jefferson Street at 7:36 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported at Speedway at 11:53 a.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported on North Chestnut Street at 3:13 p.m. on June 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 9:14 a.m. on June 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported on East Jefferson Street at 3:52 p.m. on June 21.
• Reckless driving was reported near the intersection of North Market and East Jefferson streets at 5:47 p.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 7:08 p.m. on June 22.
• A threat/harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 8:21 p.m. on June 222.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 9:11 a.m. on June 23.
• A crash with property damage was reported on East Walnut Street at 10:53 a.m. on June 23.
• Damage to property was reported on East Walnut Street at 5:50 p.m. on June 23.
• A disturbance was reported onNorth Chestnut Street at 10:21 p.m. on June 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 10:17 a.m. on June 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 11:52 p.m. on June 25.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street at 11:55 p.m. on June 25.
• A suspicious vehicle/person was reported in the 100 block ofSouth Chestnut Street at 12:56 p.m. on June 25.
• A water main break was reported on Wall Street at 1:42 p.m. on June 25.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Adams Street at 6:37 p.m. on June 25.
• A suspicious person was reported near the intersection of Madison and Linden Streets at 7:17 p.m. on June 25.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 100 block of Monroe Circle at 1:56 p.m. on June 26.
