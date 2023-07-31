• An assault was reported in the 100 block of South Cucumber Street at 2:05 p.m. on June 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Sycamore Street at 2:50 p.m. on June 27.
• A crash with property damage was reported on south Chestnut Street at 7:49 a.m. on June 28.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Heritage Square at 11:36 a..m. on June 28.
• Harassment was reported on West Jefferson Street and East Satin Street at 3:50 p.m. on June 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Cedar Street at 6:11 p.m. on June 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 4:35 p.m. on June 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Satin Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 28.
• Shots fired were reported in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street at 8:02 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Route 46 North at 10:01 p.m. on June 29.
• The police department became aware of a phone scam using the department’s phone number at 11:19 a.m. on June 30.
• A crash was reported on South Market Street at 9:35 a.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious vehicle and a theft was reported in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street at 12:05 p.m. on July 3.
• A crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 5:12 p.m. on July 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported near Jefferson High School at 6:02 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of West Erie Street at 10:07 p.m. on July 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of West Satin Street at 3:27 p.m. on July 6.
• A sex offense was reported in the 100 block of Willis Avenue at 4:32 p.m. on July 6.
• Theft was reported on East Jefferson Street at 5:22 a.m. and 8:49 a.m. on July 7.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Monroe Circle at 8:54 a.m. on July 7.
• Reckless driving was reported on Poplar Avenue at 6:20 p.m. on July 7.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of on North Elm Street at 1:25 a.m. on July 8.
• A crash occurred in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street at 9:59 p.m. on July 9
• Theft was reported on South Chestnut Street at 1:11 p.m. on July 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 2:06 p.m. on July 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported at West Erie Street at 11:45 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Garfield Lane and Monroe Circle at 11:54 p.m. on July 11.
• fraud was reported in the 200 block of East Beech Street at 1:56 pm on July 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of West Satin Street at at 7:43 p.m. on July 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 3:22 a.m. on July 13.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 60 block of West Ashtabula Street at 9:14 p.m. on July 14.
• A crash with property damage was reported in the 90 block of North Chestnut Street at 12:38 a.m. on July 16.
• A sex offense was reported in the 30 block of South Market Street at 4:20 p.m. on July 16.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Mulberry Street at 9 p.m. on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of North Market Street at 2:07 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious vehicles was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 2:43 a.m. on July 18.
• A sex offense was reported in the 200 block of East Beech Street at 4:26 p.m. on July 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 8:31 p.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Elm Street at 2:39 a.m. on July 20.
• A fraud/scam was reported in the 200 block of South Elm Street at 8:08 p.m. on july 20.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of Route 46 at 3:07 p.m. on July 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported inn the 100 block of East Jefferson Street at 5:04 p.m. on July 23.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Monroe Circle at 5:05 p.m. on July 24.
• A crash was reported in the 100 block of East Walnut Street at 5:33 p.m. on July 24.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of route 46 North and East Beech Street at 7:37 p.m. on July 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 30 block of North Sycamore Street at 6:33 p.m. on July 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Monroe Circle at 3:46 p.m. on July 27.
