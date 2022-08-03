• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Westview Drive at 5:37 a.m. on July 20.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of Heritage Square at 4:49 a.m. on July 21.
• A male was arrested on active warrant at the Jefferson playground at 6:03 p.m. on July 22.
• A storage of junk vehicles was reported in the 80 block of East Walnut Street at 10:04 a.m. on July 25.
• A breaking and entering/theft offense was reported in the 60 block of East Erie Street
