Jefferson police reports
• An outstanding warrant was served on a motorist following a random registration check in the 100 block of West Saint Street around 4:20 p.m. on June 22.
• A menacing complaint was made in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street at 3:07 p.m. on July 7.
• A disorderly conduct complaint was made in the area of North Chestnut Street and East Jefferson Street at 10:19 a.m. on July 11.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
• A juvenile runaway was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street at 10:05 p.m. July 13.
• Forgery was reported in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street at 3:49 p.m. on July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.