JEFFERSON — Chris Mackensen recently completed six months on the job as Jefferson police chief and has had some unique experiences already.
“It’s different being a patrolman for 18 years. When you are sitting on the other side of the desk it is different. You are in charge,” he said.
He said the department’s policies and procedures, discipline and complaints all end up on the chief’s desk.
Mackensen said the transition has gone well. He said the department has six full-time officers and six part-time officers, which is about what staffing was when he took over the department.
He said deputy chief Aaron Dumperth resigned from his full-time position, but is still available as a part-time officer. Several officers have left for other departments and others have joined the Jefferson department.
Mackensen dealt with a unique challenge when a school shooting hoax occurred earlier this month and the department experienced a live training drill in coordination with other emergency personnel.
“That was great experience,” he said of the “swatting” incident, which became a learning and training experience for emergency responders.
The call turned out to have originated in another state and had nothing to do with any area residents.
Mackensen and other community leaders later gathered for a community information session.
Mackensen said the department has already changed some procedures after analyzing the response. He said one major change will be using the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds as a pick-up location for parents to reunite with children in case of an actual emergency. He said parents will not be allowed to come to the schools to pick up their children.
Mackensen said he is working with the Jefferson Area Local Schools and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole to meet with students to make sure they understand the ramifications of threatening other students or the schools in general.
Mackensen said the department is also working to improve community relations with the department.
“We have already started going business-to-business to update emergency contacts,” he said.
The visits also allow officers to meet the community at the same time.
The department is also in the process of re-designing police cars to include the JALS school colors and logo. He said he hopes that will continue to draw the community together.
Mackensen said the department has also increased patrols in and around all three schools in the village, working on safety drills with other agencies, increased training and entered into a contract with the sheriff’s department.
He said an anonymous tip line has been added, which is available at the village website. The department has ordered new body cameras to update older equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.