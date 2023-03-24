Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.