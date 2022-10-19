JEFFERSON — A project to complete improvements on Falcon Way is closer to becoming a reality, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio on Monday evening.
The second portion of the project has tentatively been approved for an Ohio Public Works grant. The paperwork involved must be completed by early November, Martuccio said.
Village council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Martuccio to submit an application for a capital improvement or local transportation improvement grant to fix and pave Falcon Way after a road-straightening project was completed earlier this year.
Martuccio said one side of East Satin has had sidewalk improvements completed and the opposite side of the street is next in line. But he added that the weather may not allow for it to be completed this year.
Village workers are also preparing for winter.
“The guys are gearing up for snow. they are mounting salt spreaders on the trucks,” Martuccio said.
In other business:
• Council passed a resolution authorizing Martuccio and Patricia Fisher, village clerk/treasurer, to enter into a fire service agreement with the Jefferson Township trustees.
• Council also passed a resolution authorizing the sale of a 2006 dump truck to the highest bidder.
• Council approved the promotion of Elliott Boncimino to equipment operator at the streets department and hiring of Matthew Daily as a part time patrolman with the police department.
