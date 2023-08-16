JEFFERSON — Roger Beckwith of the Jefferson Milling Company got a surprise Tuesday morning when County Auditor David Thomas and the Auditor’s Certified Weights and Measures staff member Jim Varckette showed up at his feed mill.
“I want to congratulate you on being this year’s Excellence in Weights and Measures Award recipient for your great accuracy of scales and tremendous customer service,” Thomas said.
The Jefferson Milling Company has been a staple in the village since 1911, supplying feed, outdoor supplies, propane, grains, seeds and more.
“This is really something,” Beckwith said. “I have to say I am so surprised and grateful for this recognition.”
Beckwith’s family began the company 112 years ago, and it had been managed by Roger and his brother Alan since the 1970s.
Roger Beckwith is celebrating 50 years with the company. He started working at the mill in 1973 after college.
“We were always taught that good and accurate scales help everyone, so that is what we do,” he said.
Thomas and Varckette started the Excellence in Measurement Award in 2019 to recognize the local businesses which go above and beyond in accuracy and service to the public with their scales.
Past recipients include the Richcreek Gas Station in Pierpont, Cherry Valley Processing, Tony Orlando’s Grocery Store in North Kingsville, and Cantini’s Market in Rock Creek.
“The auditor’s weights and measures programs saves the consumers money and ensures they are being protected along with the businesses that serve the public,” Thomas said. “The Beckwith Family’s commitment since 1911 and Roger’s since 1973 speaks for itself for their worthiness to be recognized as leaders in our county.”
