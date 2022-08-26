JEFFERSON — The fifth of five police chief interviews is scheduled for today as village officials seek to find a new chief.
Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth has been in the position for a year, but the village decided to re-open the interview process earlier this year. Dumperth is one of the five candidates, said Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl.
Diehl said there were six applications for the job, but one came after the deadline for applying and was eliminated. He said there were two interviews last week, two on Monday and the final interview scheduled for today.
Diehl said councilmen Lon Damon and Steve Sekanina are on the interview committee with the mayor.
The need for a new chief occurred in spring of 2021 when longtime chief David Wassie retired. Dumperth was chosen to be deputy chief after council decided not to give him the title of chief.
There were several council meetings that questioned Dumperth’s handling of the position, and Diehl suggested re-opening the interview process.
Earlier this month, Diehl said he hoped to complete the interview process and have a recommendation to council in September.
Wassie was in law enforcement for 42 years before his retirement in May of 2021.
