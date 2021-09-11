JEFFERSON — The large grassy area of Giddings Park turned into a concert venue as four Bluegrass bands performed in a festival format at the village's Covered Bridge Pavilion.
"I love my Bluegrass. I'm from West Virginia," said Linda Wright of Dorset Township while listening to the music with her daughter Amanda Paszko and grandchildren Alex, 4, and Arthur 2.
"I grew up listening to Bluegrass," said Amanda Paszko, also of Dorset Township.
Wright said she played guitar in Bluegrass bands many years ago.
The village partnered with several local bands to get the event off the ground and honor those who died in the 911 terrorist attacks, said Larry Covey of Falcon Grass who helped organize the event.
Columbus Farmer, of Jefferson Township, brought his grandchildren to the event. "We just brought the grandchildren to let them hear the music," he said.
Ayden Edison, 9, also of Jefferson Township and Farmer's grandson, gave a pretty glowing picture of his relationship with his grandfather. "I like it (the music) because Papa likes it," he said.
Luke Montgomery, of the Clay Hess Band, said he drove five hours to play and enjoys seeing the country while playing the music he loves.
Covey ended the band's first set of music with a gospel tune and urged the visitors to support the local churches and businesses that were selling food and other merchandise.
Jake Fogus, a recent convert to the Bluegrass scene, said Covey helped him learn to play the banjo eight months ago and he is now hooked.
Hershel Blevins said he grew up in the Jefferson area and is excited about the event and the chance to have it on the 911 memorial weekend. He said the organizers decided it was important to have the event to remember those who lost their lives and the daily work of the First Responders.
"The weather is so nice today. We couldn't ask for anything more," said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio who helped organize the event.
"This was the vision (larger events at the park) and we finally get to use it for the community to enjoy," Martuccio said. He said the organizers hope to have the event every year on the second Saturday in September and get more sponsors to eventually bring in national known musicians.
Jefferson Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Fisher said the event brought the whole community together.
"We are here to celebrate life and each other," Blevins said.
