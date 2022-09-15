JEFFERSON — Christopher Mackensen has been hired as the new village police chief after five candidates interviewed for the job, said Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl.
Mackensen has been with the Conneaut Police Department, presently a sergeant, for more than 18 years. He said he is happy at the CPD, but lives in Jefferson Township and is excited about being closer to home.
Mackensen said he is taking a pay cut, but money is not everything and he wants to be closer to home. He said he loves Jefferson and is looking forward to developing a community police department.
The new chief said he got into law enforcement to help people. especially the elderly. He said there are many needs in the senior citizen community and he believes helping older people is important.
“A lot of people overlook the older generation,” Mackensen said.
Mackensen said he started his career working with the Geauga Lakes Six Flags Police Department before moving on to Mentor-on-the-Lake and Timberlake.
Mackensen said he hopes to instill a sense of professional accountability in the department and develop a community police department. He said he hopes to talk with every council person, if they are willing, to see what the would like to see happen in the department.
He said he also hopes to talk to all members of the department to get their input.
Mackensen was hired Tuesday, Sept. 6 during a regular council meeting after a year of Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth running the department. Dumperth was hired in July of 2021 and there were several executive sessions held during the last 12 months related to his role as deputy chief.
During the year Diehl suggested the police chief position be re-opened in August of this year and five people applied for the job. He said he felt Dumperth did a good job, but a committee that included two council members decided Makensen’s experience made him the best choice.
Diehl said Dumperth is willing to stay on as deputy chief.
“He is disappointed but is also committed to serving the village of Jefferson,” he said.
Mackensen said he has no problem with Dumperth staying with the department.
The village is in the midst of determining how to pay for the position which adds a member to the department, Diehl said.
He said Council members Katy White-Dreier and Karen Roderick had concerns about the finances of the hire and voted against the motion to hire Markensen.
A finance committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday to figure out the financial side of the hiring on the department, Diehl said.
