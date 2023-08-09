JEFFERSON — Village Council authorized Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio to enter into a contract with Ronyak Paving to complete the Falcon Way project.
“The next project is the reconstruction of Falcon Way,” Martuccio said before council gave its blessing.
Martuccio said the village has added Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro to the pre-construction meeting to ensure the best timing for the project.
The northern-most portion of Falcon Way was straightened and paved last year and the project will now be completed. He said he hopes the paving will begin soon.
He said it will involve grinding the road down a foot, the placement of a sub-base for the road and then four inches of asphalt on top.
Martuccio said the East Satin sidewalk replacement project is complete and a portion of Walnut Street as well. He said another phase of Walnut Street will come next.
He said the 2023 village paving project is nearing completion as well and is reviewing some of the details of project.
“The small little details are not perfect, Martuccio said.
A twin culvert project on Poplar Street is complete and was funded completely with grants, Martuccio said.
The village is also in the process of repairing one of two HVAC units at Giddings Hall.
“Basically our police department has no air conditioning,” he said.
The system broke late last week and will be replaced at a cost of $29,500, Martuccio said.
