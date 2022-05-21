JEFFERSON — Happiness was a recurring theme for the Jefferson Area High School Class of 2022 as seniors were allowed time to find their families for a selfie and heard messages of how to find joy during a Friday commencement in the school’s gymnasium.
The Pawlowski family was especially well represented with Jefferson Area Local Schools board member Phil Pawlowski presenting his thoughts on happiness and his son Cole talking on behalf of his senior class.
Phil Pawlowski reminded the students of the the Declaration of Independence’s promises of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“You don’t necessarily get happiness, but you get the right to pursue it,” he said.
He boiled the concept down to the simplest statement possible.
“The secret of happiness is be happy,” he said, urging the students to reject negativity in their lives and extricate themselves from negative people.
JALS Superintendent John Montanaro led a selfie session, which he has done for the last nine years, to provide the students the opportunity to enjoy their graduation and families.
Montanaro had senior John Castrilla assist during the selfie session from the front of the gymnasium and then allowed about five minutes for the students to find their families throughout the gymnasium to take pictures before returning to their seats.
Montanaro also urged the students to be thankful for those who helped them through their education.
“Take time to thank the the people who helped you get here,” he said.
JAHS Principal Jeremy Huber introduced nine students with 3.9 grade-point averages and 12 with 4.0 grade-point averages. Huber is moving on to another position within the district, so was presiding over his last graduation as the high school principal.
“It is always bittersweet because you celebrate, but you are saying goodbye,” Huber said.
Cole Pawlowski said he will take so many memories through life that he didn’t necessarily appreciate at the time they occurred. “Too often we spend too much time thinking about the past, and the future, and not paying attention to what is happening now,” he said.
Senior Megan Brand also spoke and urged her classmates to find something to be believe in and be excited about.
“It is important to believe in something. ... I hope you all find something you are passionate for and are willing to stand up for,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.