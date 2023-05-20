JEFFERSON — Jefferson Area High School continued a unique tradition on Friday night during graduation ceremonies in the school’s gymnasium.
“We do things a little differently at Jefferson,” said Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro before giving the students permission to go to all corners of the gymnasium to get selfies with loved ones.
The students found their parents, extended family and other loved ones and took photographs to last a lifetime. Montanaro had to gently urge them back to their seats after taking their pictures.
The gymnasium was packed for the festivities and parking was difficult to come by with cars lining the street leading to the high school.
The students were also urged to take control of their own lives and make the best possible use of their time on Earth by several speakers.
Chris Devine, one of the graduating seniors, said it was a unique experience to be graduating.
“It’s new. It’s shocking. It’s something that has paid off,” he said of the hard work that led to graduation.
Devine said he plans to be home an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Scott Ardary represented the JALS Board of Education and urged the students to take control of their own destinies and used road signs to illustrate the dangers that may be evident along the way.
“Give heed to the fact that you are the instructor of your life,” he said.
Jefferson Area High School Principal Timothy Fairfield announced the 14 students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average during their high school experience.
He also announced the salutatorian, Reed Edgar, and valedictorian, Milenka Moody.
“The class of 23 has done some amazing work,” he said.
Two students were chosen to represent the Class of 2023.
Isabella Brecker thanked the entire community for helping form a special class that gathered Friday night for the last time as a unit.
“We did it ... I can’t believe we are actually here,” she said.
Brecker said she took a trip to Ohio University for a college visit and something a student from Illinois said stayed with her.
“I have made a promise to push myself out of my comfort zone,” she said of an attitude on how to live life and not set limits.
“Go out into the world and do great things,” Brecker said to her classmates.
Mason Pawlowski spoke on “The Empty Nest” and took the microphone from the stage down to where his fellow students sat during the ceremony. He named people that helped form him and his leadership style.
Pawlowski shared what many individual students mean to him and how they changed him. He said every single student in the class made a difference in his life.
