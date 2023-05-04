JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Garden Club will host its annual plant sale Mother’s Day weekend at Giddings Park.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to dusk May 11-12, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 13 at Giddings Park at the corner of East Jefferson and Market streets.
“We will have our bountiful hanging baskets, planters, window boxes, and annuals provided by our usual nursery Urban Growers,” said Kathleen Baxley, club member. “We will have a larger selection of perennials from North Coast Perennials this year due to the enthusiasm of shoppers last year. “
Shoppers will find many new items selected by club member and Master Gardener Katrina Knauff.
“We will have a limited supply of shrubs and other items such as lilacs and berry bushes from Tree Tyme Nursery,” Baxley said. “We suggest getting there early to have the best selection as items are limited.”
This is the club’s only fundraiser for the year and proceeds go towards to the beatification of Jefferson and continued support of the gardening community.
Annually the club provides fresh wreathes to the downtown businesses, hanging baskets for the village, plant material for the large planters purchased by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, large planters at the Blue Star Memorial, plant material and mulch for the gardens at Oakdale Union Cemetery, a local scholarship, and various other donations.
The Jefferson Garden Club is in need of new members. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Community Center except the months of January and August.
For more information go to the Jefferson Garden Club’s Facebook page.
“Hope to see all our loyal customers and new customers at the sale,” Baxley said. “Those who have shopped with us in the past know the high quality and healthy products they provide to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.