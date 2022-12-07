JEFFERSON — A “pie” in the face of was a small price to pay to encourage students to help the community.
“I am so glad the kids love me enough to shove a pie in my face,” said Jefferson Elementary School security officer Ben Reed.
Students who had the highest level of contributions to a Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser got to decide who to hit with a pie. The children all received a medal for their efforts and got the opportunity to hit one of their four choices with a plate of whipped cream.
The school PTO also presented a check for more than $3,300 to the Jefferson Senior Center. The money was raised by the children bringing in change to help the senior citizens.
A tearful Michelle Atkins, coordinator of the Jefferson Senior Center, thanked the students for providing the donation. “This money will go to new chairs we desperately needed” she said.
Meredith Buck, a vice president of the PTO, thanked all the people who helped count the change the students brought to the school. “A lot of people asked me ‘are you going to count all the pennies?’ ...We did,” she said with a laugh.
Buck said she had no idea how much money the organization would raise.
The school also received an $800 check from the local McDonald’s franchise, after the school had 23 teachers work at McDonald’s so the children could meet their teachers at work in the restaurant.
“They work a shift and the kids get to see their teacher,” said Jefferson Elementary School Principal Alex Anderson.
The McDonald’s franchise owners are Kristen and Eric Kanoth. The Kanoths said they appreciate working with the school system on positive projects for the community.
Cindy Locy, a teacher at the school, was one of the four pie targets, in addition to Reed, Anderson and fellow teacher Megan Murazer. Locy wore a shirt that showed her willingness to get hit with a pie to help the community.
The group used garbage bags, goggles and other items to reduce the likelihood of whipped cream making it through to their clothes.
Some of the students applied the whipped cream in a gentle manner, while others came at the experience with a harder throw.
