Jefferson Depot Village hosts Early America Live

JEFFERSON — Visitors to the Jefferson Depot Village were treated to a slice of life from 1890 on Saturday and Sunday, as part of the location’s Early America Live.
Lynette Seith, Vice President of the the Jefferson Depot Village, said the event is an attempt to depict life from 1890.
All of the participants at the at the event try to do their part to talk about the time period, she said.
Seith said she started volunteering at the depot as a tour guide, then took over as the village’s school teacher.
“From there, I was given a script,” Seith said. “Pretty much, you memorize it, then you put your own stamp on it.”
John Wooding, President of Jefferson Depot Village, said the volunteers take part to educate attendees about the past, to give them a better understanding of where we’ve come from.
“It’s a good way of making you think about the present, appreciate the present,” he said.
Donations, volunteers, and grants all contribute to keeping the community operating, Wooding said.
Tours are available every Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until mid-October, Wooding said.
“It’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on the weekend,” he said.
Jean Dutton, founder of Jefferson Depot Village, said since the train depot was saved from demolition, 15 nineteenth century buildings have been moved to the site from around Ashtabula County.
“Each one has been a challenge, because we just rely on volunteers and donations,” Dutton said.
Dutton thought the depot was the only building they would be able to save. “But then the mayor contacted us in 1987, and asked if our group would like to save that little church,” she said.
A caboose was added to the area that same year.
“So it has just progressed,” Dutton said.
Candle making was taking place on Sunday. On Saturday, Reverend Vernon Palo rode into the village before speaking at the church.
A re-enactment of the first wedding in Jefferson is scheduled for July 23.
Kathy Essig, who visited the village on Sunday, said it was fascinating.
“It’s just fun,” Essig said. Essig said the schoolhouse was probably her favorite, as a retired teacher.
