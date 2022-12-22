JEFFERSON — Village Council is awaiting end-of-year financial numbers to begin the finalization of a budget for 2023.
The village will operate on a three-month temporary budget until March when more detailed numbers will be finalized and “wish lists” reviewed.
“We will have to see how the funds are at the year end,” said Jefferson Clerk-Treasurer Patty Fisher. She said the village is a little ahead of 2022 projections because of an increase in income-tax revenue.
Fisher said tax revenue from Lake City Plating, new to the village this year, is helping village coffers and is expected to continue in a positive direction with more employees likely to be moved to the village from Ashtabula during the next year.
The first reading of a resolution that would grant five-percent pay raises to all village employees was completed during council’s regular Monday meeting, Fisher said. If the motion is approved, and moved to an emergency, it could be approved during the first meeting in January, she said.
Department heads recently held finance committee meetings with council and brought their wish lists to be heard.
Fisher said more road paving is one of the village’s goals for 2023 and will likely move to an “employee portal” in 2023.
“We are going to the 20th century. We won’t do time cards anymore,” she said.
A change that became official on Oct. 27 has already shown dividends for the village, Fisher said. She said.council approved payment for a variety of village services by credit card.
“We’ve already had $27,000 in credit card revenue,” she said. Fisher said the financial security of knowing the funds are going to be available is a big benefit to the village because of fewer insufficient check issues.
Minutes from the village finance committee meetings on Dec. 13, indicate the street department hopes to purchase a used dump truck and the road to the wastewater treatment plant needs work.
Jefferson Fire Chief Tom Lachey is hoping to replace turnout gear and the Police Department needs ammunition at the practice range, according to finance committee minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.