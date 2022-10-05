JEFFERSON — Village council voted 4-2 to publicly reprimand a fellow councilman for allegedly breaching executive session protocol.
Councilman John Szewczyk was reprimanded after a lengthy discussion regarding a memo he made public in April.
The reprimand motion was placed on the agenda by councilwoman Katy White-Dreier, who said she did so after she said she realized the information in the April memo came from an executive session. She said it became clear during a recent discussion with Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl where the information had come from in the April meeting.
A portion of the Jefferson Rules of Council states that “Any information presented to a member of council in an executive session shall remain confidential and not be disclosed by a member of council unless the exact same information is presented at the public portion of a council meeting or at some other time.”
White-Dreier said she felt that council members need to be held accountable to the rules or people will not talk freely in executive sessions.
Szewczyk said he couldn’t remember whether the information came from an executive session or something he heard in another context. He also asked White-Dreier whether she was trying to get him off council or hinder his freedom of speech. She answered no to both questions.
Szewczyk also asked why she didn’t call him to ask him if he had put executive session material in the memo.
Councilman Lon Damon said it was difficult to discuss the issue at hand without disclosing more information from the executive session. “I’m trying to be very careful,” he said.
Diehl said there were three comments in the memo that were taken grossly out of context from the executive session discussion.
Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild said he was approached by White-Dreier regarding the procedure and length of the motion to be placed on the agenda. He said he also received a followup call from Szewczyk regarding procedure as well.
Fairchild said the need for prior warning regarding the accusation does not exist in the rule of council. He said it would be different if council was trying to expel a member from the body.
A simple majority vote was needed for the reprimand and the four votes in favor were White-Dreier, Damon, Steve Sekanina, and Karen Roderick while Szewczyk and Kevin Orvos voted no.
“We have rules and we have to adhere to them and this was a violation,” Roderick said.
Szewcyzk said people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
“I thought we were making progress and now it seems like we are reverting,” he said.
Fairchild described the reprimand as a “political slap on the wrist.”
In other village business:
• Village resident Jean Dutton presented a petition with signatures of 200 senior citizens asking council to continue the senior center lunches at Giddings Hall. Diehl said discussions with council have indicated they also want the building to house the senior citizen activities.
The question has come up due to legislation that allows for other potential uses of the property.
• Council passed several ordinances that will allow for a permissive use in the Giddings Hall area and two governing short-term rentals.
• Council waived the village requirement for the new police chief, Chris Mackensen, to live in the village. He lives in Jefferson Township.
• Council also heard the second reading of a resolution to allow village officials to enter into a fire service agreement with the Jefferson Township trustees.
• The first reading of an ordinance to allow Woodland Way to become a dedicated street took place.
