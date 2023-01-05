JEFFERSON — Councilman Lon Damon was elected council pro-temp for 2023 during a Tuesday evening council meeting, said Jefferson Clerk-Treasurer Patty Fisher.
Damon will run the meetings in the absence of Mayor Brian Diehl.
Council also passed Diehl’s committee appointments with Damon chair of the Buildings/Lands Committee and Katie Dreier as a member; Steve Sekanina as chairman of the Finance Committee with Damon as a member; Kevin Orvos leading the Forestry Committee and Karen Roderick a member; Roderick chairwoman of the Recreation Committee and Steve Sekanina a member; John Szewczyk will chair the Safety Committee with Orvos a member, as well as Dreier leading the Utilites/Wastewater/Services Committee and Szewczyk a member.
Ken Fertig will serve a three-year term on the Board of Tax Review, Diehl and Dreier will be on the Audit Review Board and Tim Leehan will serve a five-year term on the Zoning Appeals Board.
Diehl will also serve on the Planning Commission, Sekanina will serve a one-year term on the Ambulance Board and Fire Chief Tom Lachey, Assistant Fire Chief David Locy , Roger Beckwith, Szewczyk and Orvos will serve one-year terms on the Fireman Dependency Board.
The Safety Service Community Events Board will include Diehl, Jefferson Administrator Pasquale Martuccio, Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth, Lachey, Locy, Assistant Fire Chief Tim Blon, Roger Beckwith, Szewczyk, Orvos, John Boczar, Jake Rice and Brian Edelman are all scheduled to serve one-year terms.
The Records Commission Board will include Martuccio, Fisher, Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild, Income Tax Clerk Amanda Berkowitz.
In other business, a 5-percent across-the-board pay raise for village employees passed a second reading.
