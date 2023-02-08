JEFFERSON — Village officials continue to discuss the 2023 budget, which will likely go into effect in April.
Jefferson Village Clerk-Treasurer Patty Fisher said a finance committee meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 to discuss the economic development and the final budget.
Fisher said 2022 was a good year for the village with a more than a $3 million carryover into 2023. She said that was an increase of 34.5 percent over 2021 and was due to solid growth in the housing market and the growth of Lake City Plating in the village.
“We have had a good year,” Fisher said.
She said village leaders will continue to finalize the budget, but are considering purchasing a truck for the street department, with cash, making some improvements at village hall and expanding the weight room at the recreation center.
During Monday night committee meetings discussions were held to try and make alleviate financial inequities for people doing the same jobs as part-time officers in the village.
Fisher and Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl said the decision was made to increase the wages of two part-time officer categories by $2.
“There was a pay discrepancy for the regularly scheduled part-time position and that position was doing essentially the same work as a full-time officer. The idea was to increase the pay for that role to be more equitable,” he said.
In other business:
• During the regularly scheduled council meeting village council approved the resignations of Jefferson Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth and Sgt. Brandon Nelling by a 6-0 vote. In a separate motion Dumperth was approved as a part-time officer by a 4-2 vote with John Szewcyzk and Kevin Orvos voting no.
• Village council approved Ryan Maki and William Dye for two full-time detective/patrolman positions within the police department.
• The second reading of a resolution to hire Jason Fairchild as the village solicitor took place.
• The first reading of a resolution to enact and adopt an amended and updated code of village ordinances took place.
• Council also approved the sick time balance of 991.67 hours for Joseph Schor, an officer who was hired from the Conneaut Police Department.
