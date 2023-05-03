JEFFERSON — Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio gave a report Monday night on a variety of projects under way in the village.
Martuccio said the village is finalizing bid plans for paving work that will occur mostly on streets that were chipped and sealed last year.
“Our engineer is coming back to go over some [details],” he said.
Martuccio said the village has planted four maple trees and is working on a plan to improve the playground at Giddings Park. He said the village is talking about moving the playground at Jefferson Elementary School to the park.
The Jefferson Area Local Schools is evaluating the situation. A new playground is in the works for the elementary school.
Martuccio said the deadline to sign up for tee ball is May 5.
Two sales are planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Giddings Park. He said there will be a sale of village equipment that is no longer needed and also a community sale.
Martuccio also said the Aqua project on Route 46 is nearing completion with sidewalks being replaced.
A new speaker system for village events in the downtown area is now in place.
“We have completed the upgrade of our speaker system,” Martuccio said.
He said seven speakers and extra headsets and microphones have been purchased in case of equipment malfunction
Council approved a plan to hire Maria Abbott as a part-time secretary for the village police department.
Council also held a joint cemetery meeting with the Jefferson Township trustees approving minutes and a 2023 budget for Oakdale Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.