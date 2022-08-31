JEFFERSON — Village council discussed how to be more involved in personnel decisions the village makes during a 35-minute council of the whole on Monday evening.
The meeting was called at the request of councilman John Szewczyk to discuss how council can have more input into personnel decisions. He said there are too many instances of concern that council is not in the loop.
The meeting’s stated purpose was to discuss potential legislation to change the structural mechanism by which employee discipline is handled to allow for more council oversight.
Councilman Lon Damon said he believes potential issues could be handled in the existing structure through an executive session.
Szewczyk said a February request for fewer executive sessions, made by Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl, had him looking for a different way to deal with what he believes are issues not being handled properly by village department heads.
Jefferson Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild pushed Szewczyk on what legislative changes he might see as needed, but nothing specific was agreed upon.
Damon expressed a concern about council being overly involved in personnel decisions.
“We have people in place here in the village that are in charge of the [workers]. ... We are supposed to trust these people and not micromanage,” he said.
After further discussion it was decided that an executive session would be a part of the Sept. 6 council meeting to discuss personnel issues.
Szewczyk said he would gladly take that route, but indicated another council of the whole meeting might be needed depending on how things go.
Prior to the council of the whole meeting, a public hearing was held to review four pieces of legislation that will likely be on the agenda for a first reading at the Sept. 6 meeting.
The first proposed legislation would allow for a zoning change to allow a non-profit to operate in an I-Industrial District and three others would define the parameters for the operation of short-term rentals in the village.
“This allows us to have some degree of control as a village,” said councilman Steve Sekanina.
Fairchild said the legislation provides checks and balances so operators must meet certain standards or have their permits revoked.
Sekanina said council is moving toward the legislation because Ohio is likely going to remove village restrictions on the short-term rentals. He said this gives the village the ability to have some control over the process.
