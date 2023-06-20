JEFFERSON — Village Council passed a resolution requesting the Ashtabula County auditor certify the total current tax valuation for a renewal 2.0-mill levy by a 6-0 vote on Monday evening.
A second vote to approve the renewal levy will likely be held later this summer after the auditor certification process is complete.
Council also had the second reading for a five-year 2-mill renewal levy for village roads and bridges during the meeting.
The first portion of a project to move a playground from Jefferson Elementary School to Giddings Park is complete, said Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
"The street department has completed the removal of the playground," he said.
The next stage of the project will be putting the playground back together, Martuccio said.
"There is more work to be done," he said.
Martuccio said the project to re-do the road that leads to the Jefferson Area Local Schools properties is closer reality.
"We are going to be advertising for the reconstruction of Falcon Way," he said.
He also said a combined Jefferson village and Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce beer tent was successful this past weekend during the Great Ohio Bike Adventure.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen said the reason he signed off on the liquor permit on Jefferson park property was because all the proceeds will go the Jefferson Recreation Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.