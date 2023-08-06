JEFFERSON — Olivia Davelouis held up a family tradition on Saturday afternoon when she bested numerous other contestants to win a watermelon-eating contest.
The event was one of numerous activities at Jefferson Summer Fest on Saturday at Giddings Park.
Annie Wood, the girl's mother, said she won a watermelon-eating contest at the Ashtabula County Fair when she was 12.
Wood said the family just arrived in town by plane to enjoy a week at the fair. She said she didn't give her daughter any tutorials in proper watermelon-eating technique, but did capture the experience on her phone.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen explained the rules of the event and led a countdown for the contestants.
"Whoever eats the most watermelon in three minutes wins. You must keep your hands behind your back," he said.
The festival was part of three days of fun in the village, coordinated by village officials and the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said a water battle between safety forces and several hundred children on Friday evening was a great deal of fun for everyone. He said he even jumped in with the children as water rained down from the fire trucks.
"I haven't had that much fun in a long time," Martuccio said. He said a movie was shown following the water event at the Covered Bridge Pavilion in Giddings Park.
He said a Thursday evening music group also drew a good crowd to the park.
On Saturday, a horse-drawn wagon from Riceland Meadow provided rides for families and a car show drew a crowd to the park.
A dunk booth, with political officials getting cooled off, also proved popular during the warm afternoon weather.
