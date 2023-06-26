JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Local Schools Board of Education hired Richard W. Shields on Friday to serve as high school principal for the coming school year.
He agreed to a two-year contract with a salary of $95,000 a year, Superintendent John Montanaro said.
“It is with great enthusiasm that I recommend Richard Shields to be our next high school principal,” he said. “Throughout the interview process, Rich impressed the interview committee with his desire to be a hands-on administrator who is visible in his building and at school events.”
Shields began his educational career in the Conneaut Area City Schools, where he taught health and physical education at the primary and high school level from 2004 to 2017.
While in Conneaut he also served as the primary school intervention assistance team’s chairperson and as a coach.
In 2018, Shields became the assistant high school principal at Canfield High School, a position he’s held ever since.
“He demonstrated a commitment to excellence that comes from collaboration with faculty, staff, students, parents, and the community,” Montanaro said. “He has been responsible for teacher evaluations and is well versed in the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System and how it can be used to improve a school’s academic performance. Most importantly, he expressed a commitment to student success and going the extra-mile to help every student succeed.”
Board of Education members praised Shield’s ability to connect with students and his passion for education.
Shields said he looks forward to joining the Jefferson administrative team and getting to meet the faculty and staff at the high school.
“Jefferson High School and its teachers have a great reputation that provides me the opportunity to work with a team committed to success for all students,” he said. “I am especially excited to be able to return to Ashtabula County where I began my career and have many family members and friends who live and work in the region.”
Shields said he also looks forward to meeting students, parents and community members.
Rich is married to Mary Ellen Shields. He will officially begin his work at Jefferson High School in late July.
