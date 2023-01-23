JEFFERSON — A three-member band is continuing the Jefferson Area High School tradition of competing in the “High School Rock Off” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
“We have had a band from Jefferson in the HS Rock Off since 2018,” said Jefferson Band Director Fred Burazer in an email interview. He said “8 Days Late” started the parade and “Brakes” and now “Daze” have kept thing rolling,” he said.
Burazer said the bands have included different students each years.
“It’s important to note that this is not a school ensemble bur rather an individual effort by students to put together their bands,” he said.
“I offer guidance and rehearsal space, but they write and learn their own music, apply [to enter the contest] on their own, communicate with event organizers and everything without my help,” he said.
Burazer said he sees the value of the experience go far beyond the contest itself.
“I think there is deep value in what they are doing. They are learning to put together a polished, professional performance and get to experience a crowd at its best,” he said. “They also network with other bands, and promoters that help them get their own gigs.”
urazer said the bands have a full spring and summer’s worth of opportunities to play at “showcase” concerts throughout the region.
The opportunity to perform at school.
“These students get the opportunity to shine in front of their classmates in a way that the school is not used to seeing them,” he said of the concert the group puts on before heading to the competition.
“I think our ‘rock-band mentality’ is something that affects our entire year in every way. We have young students that see the success our rock band has and they gravitate towards our program,” he said.
“Our music technology class is the biggest it’s ever been at 25 students. That class is writing their own music, recording it and putting on a show at Jefferson on April 19 to release their album.
He said The Vindy’s, a group of Youngstown, will headline the show.
Daze includes guitar player and lead vocalist Eddie Grier, drummer Basil John and bass player Braden Dresnek. The band is gearing up for the Feb. 11 competition. Burazer said he would love to see area residents attend the event at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“The more people that are there, the better the band will feed off their energy. A component of the competition is crowd response, so let’s get behind these amazing students and help them to move in to the final!,” Burazer said.
He said anyone buying a ticket for the competition gets full access to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
