JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area High School band has been busy competing and preparing for upcoming concerts.
JAHS Band Director Fred Burazer said the school’s band received a superior overall rating at an Ohio Music Education Association competition at North Royalton High School on April 29.
Burazer said the students performed three compositions and were judged by three judges. “These students are extremely self-motivated and should take credit for reaching this goal. ... We also want to thank our principal Mr. Fairfield for making the trip.” Burazer stated in a press release.
The band is also gearing up for a May 9 concert at the school featuring Jay Jennings, who is a trumpeter for Snarky Puppy, a four-time grammy winning jazz group that tours all over the world, Burazer said.
He said the group has performed at Royal Albert Hall in London and some of the biggest theaters in the United States.
Burazer said the cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors for the one hour performance. Tickets may be purchased by calling the school at 440-576-4731 ext 1328 or email at fred.burazer@jalsd.org
The JAHS Stage Band is also scheduled to perform a six-song opening set of Snarky Puppy’s music.
“These concerts help our program by bringing excitement to our halls and a regional awareness of the successes we are having with our ensembles. We bring people like Jay Jennings in because he is a world-class musician and at the forefront of the music scene right now,” he said.
“These students are learning this music of Snarky Puppy to perform for the audience ad give a great show ... but this music is very challenging! We are learning to play in different meters and key signatures than are common in typical music for a band like us.”
Burazer said the students will have time to interact with Jennings and rehearse the music with him listening. He said concert guests will have the opportunity to meet Jennings as well.
