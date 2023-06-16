ASHTABULA — Fire swept through a two-story house on the city’s west side Thursday morning, leaving only a pile of ashes in its wake.
Ashtabula firefighters were called at 5:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue for a structure fire, according to the fire report.
Firefighters said they could see a column of black smoke all the way from the 4700 block of Main Avenue, reports show.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved two-story house fire with flames shooting from the roof, reports show.
The blaze was so hot that it melted nearby power lines, reports show.
Multiple water lines were used to try to extinguish the fire, but due to the volume of fire and a broken water main on Jefferson Avenue, the fire was allowed to burn itself out, according to reports.
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, according to fire reports.
Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township fire departments, as well as Community Care Ambulance, were called for mutual aid.
Fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours to make sure the fire did not spread and put out any hot spots.
Firefighters estimate the damage at $75,000, according to reports.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
