JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the area’s business and civic leaders on Tuesday night during the organization’s annual banquet at the Jefferson Community Center.
Seven awards were given out with a wide range of ages and life experience recognized.
“We would like to start off with the business of the year,” said JACC President Patty Fisher.
Sherrie and Jim Hofstetter, owners of J.R. Hofstetter, The Family Jeweler in Jefferson, received the Business of the Year Award. The store has been in Jefferson since 1979.
“This community has been so good to us. We have really been through a lot the last several years and we are really grateful to Jefferson,” Sherrie Hofstetter said.
Tim Blon, a long=time stalwart in the community, carried his grandson Kai to the front of the community center to receive the Citizen of the Year Award.
Blon was a police officer for many years and is now the Jefferson Area Local Schools resource officer and continues to help coach the Falcons baseball team.
He also has served on many boards in the community.
Blon thanked the chamber for the award, but also diverted attention from himself.
“I feel all the residents of Jefferson are citizens of the year,” he said.
Tina and Emily Fuller received the Dream Big Business of the Year Award for their work in the community and running the Refindary Vintage Market. Fisher said the mother-daughter combo has been open for business since 2018 and has worked hard to help the community.
Long-time Jefferson Area High School guidance counselor Pat Inman received the Lifetime of Service Award for her decades of work in the schools and as a motivational speaker and founder of a support group for widows.
“I love Jefferson. There is not a better community,” Inman said.
Fisher had the unique opportunity of giving her mother, Dorothy Nugent, a big hug after Nugent received theChuck Lewis Community Service Award, for her contributions as a 30-year teacher at Jefferson Elementary School and in support of the Jefferson youth baseball.
Mason Pawlowski, a senior at Jefferson Area High School, received the Youth Community Service Award for his community service and athletic leadership in football, wrestling and track.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and has offered his time to help numerous organizations in the community.
“Investing in the community is a glory in itself,” he said.
Jefferson Police Chief Chris Mackensen was the recipient of the Good Samaritan Chamber Member Award for his work in revamping the police department with an emphasis on community policing.
