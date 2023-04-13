JEFFERSON — Village leaders are seeking to break an impasse with Ashtabula County Community Action Agency on the rental agreement at Giddings Hall.
A 10-year contract between the village and ACCAA is scheduled to end in March 2024 and year-long negotiations on the rent for the building are stalled, said Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl.
Diehl said the village receives $850 a month from Community Action, which uses the facility to cook meals for the Jefferson senior eating program and similar facilities in Ashtabula and Conneaut.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio and Diehl said the village loses thousands of dollars a year on the agreement.
“They [ACCAA] are paying just shy of $10,000 a year. ... The finances of that don’t make sense,” Diehl said.
Martuccio said a detailed review of the costs of the building was completed and the village feels the fair cost of using the facility would be $6,000 a month plus about $2,000 in utilities.
ACCAA Executive Director Judith Barris said she is disappointed that they weren’t able to come to an agreement and believes the senior citizens will be disappointed.
The village offered a rental package of $3,000 a month plus the $2,000 in utilities but the organization said they don’t have the funds. Diehl said this particular lease agreement would make it a break-even proposition for the village.
“We’ve been losing thousands of dollars for 10 years. ... In my opinion it is not fair to the village taxpayers,” said council member Steve Sekanina.
Martuccio said the constant use of the kitchen is reducing the value of the 22-year-old equipment without providing funds to replenish the equipment or put a new roof on the facility.
Council discussed sending a letter to ACCA asking for a decision on the use of the facility after March 2024 with a response by May 1 so the village can begin planning. Barris said she was notified of the village’s decision through a telephone call on Tuesday.
Diehl, Martuccio and several council members said they want to continue to offer meals to the village residents and will start their own program if an agreement is not reached with ACCAA.
“We could fulfill the meals for the village of Jefferson [residents] and use that building for something else,” Martuccio said.
He said one possibility is to start a day care center at the facility that could make money for the village.
Sekanina said the day care could assist in economic growth in the community.
Barris said ACCAA is looking for a new home for the meals program, but it will likely not be ready by March 2024 when the lease agreement runs out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.