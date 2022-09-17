GENEVA — Grape Jamboree festivities are scheduled to get started today with the Miss Grapette Pageant at Geneva High School.
Girls will compete for the title of Miss Grapette, and other classes for younger participants, to represent the festival and the city throughout the state of Ohio.
The pandemic cancelled the 2020 competition and a new contingent of royalty will emerge this weekend to participate in festival parades throughout the state and provide community service throughout Ashtabula County.
The Grape Jamboree is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25 with a wide variety of activities to thrill young and old alike. The festival is held in downtown Geneva with food vendors, contests and parades highlighting an event that draws thousands of people to the region.
Grape Jamboree Committee President Brian Kelly said the organizers have been working hard to bring the festival back and are excited to return the experience to the community.
The traditional grape-stomping events and two parades, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, are highlights of the weekend.
The Saturday parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the Sunday event for 2 p.m, Kelly said.
Kelly said it has been almost like starting over because some businesses festival organizers had used prior to 2020 no longer exist.
He said there has also been an attempt to have quality entertainment for the 2022 festival including Nick Walker, a nationally renowned singer and songwriter at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, followed by Jason Alan Magic at 7 p.m. and Direct Energy concluding the night at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 25 Kavan, an internationally known Elvis impersonator, is scheduled to take the stage at 6:15 p.m., followed by Rick K and the Allnighters at 7:45 p.m.
Amusement rides are also a pat of the entertainment package with all-day wristbands or a family strip of 24 tickets both costing $20. Kiddie rides cost three tickets and adult rides four tickets.
