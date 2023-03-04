JEFFERSON — In response to the fake active-shooter call Wednesday at Jefferson Area High School, school officials are hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school gymnasium.
“The topic will be safety,” Superintendent John Montanaro said. “The Jefferson Area Local Schools has used the community conversation process to bring together our constituents when there are important topics to explore that require community and parent input.”
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O’Toole will educate students, staff and parents about the consequences of threatening gun violence and the bogus active-shooter call. O’Toole’s office also is in the process of scheduling an education session for grades 4-12. She said more information will come at a later date.
“We at the Prosecutor’s Office take all threats to the schools, children, and staff very seriously; once the source of the threat is identified, we will prosecute to the fullest extent if the law, along with any other threats that may follow,” O’Toole said. “We recommend all parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of false threats and what the outcomes may be.”
Wednesday’s incident started with a call to the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency office from an unknown outside source stating there was an active shooter at JAHS.
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s dispatch notified the school resource officer and Jefferson Police Department, along with on-duty sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Medical Services.
The high school and junior high were in the process of following lockdown procedures when officers entered the building. Police officers were able to determine that the call was not an active threat, and everyone was safe. The schools were released from lockdown and resumed normal activities.
Parents were allowed to pick up their children, if they so desired.
O’Toole said she and her office staff thank all of the safety forces for their rapid response and constant dedication to keeping Ashtabula County safe.
