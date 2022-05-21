ASHTABULA — One hundred years of Iten Industries, 96 in Ashtabula, was celebrated on Friday with employees, politicians and business leaders.
Pete Huggins, president of the company, said he started working at Iten as a teenager and has been there 60 years. He said the celebration was to thank the employees for all they have done to make the business a success.
“Most of our employees have been here a long time,” Huggins said.
He said there are 130 employees at the company that is a vertically integrated plastics parts manufacturer for the electronics components of many Fortune 500 companies.
Many retirees returned to the company for the celebration and one was honored for his 43 years of service before his impending retirement.
Employees got half a day off on Friday and everyone was treated to a luncheon under a tent in the front of the Benefit Avenue company.
Ron Emery, a consultant for the company, opened the event thanking the employees for all their work. He said a cooperative relationship with Kent State, A-Tech and other leaders will soon be announced regarding 3-D printing.
State and local politicians also attended the event and a resolution from the state senate was presented to Huggins celebrating the 100 years of work in northeastern Ohio.
Huggins detailed Iten’s history starting with Charles Iten who was born in Sweden in 1882 and started the company in Cleveland in 1921 before moving to Ashtabula in 1926.
Huggins said, his father, John, joined the company in 1946 and eventually bought the facility in the 1950s. He said the company works with many major companies such as automakers and General Electric.
