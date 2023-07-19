ASHTABULA — There is a lot to love about the Wine & Walleye Festival.
From the fishing tournament to a boat parade and fireworks to delicious wine tastings, this one-of-a-kind summer festival has something for everyone.
This weekend, the 2023 Wine & Walleye Festival will host hundreds of people who come to Ashtabula to get a taste of northeast Ohio. It is a three-day event that takes place in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
Festival-goers can look forward to live music, wine and craft beer tasting, a wine garden, boutique shopping, award-winning restaurants and more.
Don’t forget to come hungry because the Fraternal Order of Police will be serving up walleye sandwiches and dinners for take-out.
Bridge Street offers a variety of restaurants, as well as food trucks to tempt your tastebuds.
The 2023 event takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to days filled with music, great food, and wine tasting, visitors can also look forward to a variety of events.
One of the most anticipated events is the 5K race on Sunday morning. It is one of northeast Ohio’s most challenging and fun summer races, organizers said.
The Lettie G. Howard tall ship returns to the Wine & Walleye Festival on Friday. Owned by the South Street Seaport Museum, the 1893 schooner will sail to Ashtabula from Erie with a crew of about eight seamen.
It will offer sail-aways Friday to Sunday. A fireworks cruise will be available on Saturday.
Melody Shiflet, a festival organizer, said visitors who prefer not to sail can tour the deck of the ship.
When Saturday night time comes around, you won’t want to miss fireworks or the lighted boat parade. Watch as boats make their way across the Ashtabula Harbor in style. The lighted boat parade is free to attend, and the fireworks take place shortly after the parade.
Last but not least, the Wine Garden is the festival’s main event. Receive a wristband to enter the wine tent and receive a goodie bag with your tasting glass and 10 tasting tickets.
Once inside you have a variety of local vineyards to choose from, each one offering a number of their favorite pours. Each winery will decide how many tickets each wine selection costs.
Light snacks and other refreshments will be available inside the tent.
For more information, go to wineandwalleyefestival.com.
