JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office is investigating a death after an apparent explosion on Saturday night, said coroner's investigator Keith Stewart.
He said few details were available late Saturday as the investigation was just beginning.
The incident occurred behind 1320 Clay Street and caused the street to be blocked for more than an hour. Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department deputies blocked the road at two locations while firefighters battled a blaze on the property.
Ambulances from Ashtabula Township, Northeast Ambulance District were on the scene and the Jefferson Fire Department was the lead department on the fire.
Firefighters from a number of departments, including Harpersfield and Austinburg, responded to the scene. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office arrived on the scene around 10:20 p.m.
