An internationally acclaimed organist is scheduled to work with students and conduct a performance on Tuesday, according to Kathleen Milford of the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts.
Ball will perform on Lakeside’s “Mighty Kimball” organ that was donated to the school. He will have “performance engagements” with students, the community and organ enthusiasts, she said.
Milford said Ball has served several prominent churches and public institutions across the country over the years, including a church in Atlantic City with the world’s largest pipe organ.
“He has contributed to his art through service and leadership in the Organ Historical Society and the American Guild of Organists,” she said. Ball is a former Fulbright Scholar to the Netherlands and has traveled and performed extensively in the United States and abroad.
A 7 p.m. concert is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the performing arts center at Lakeside High School and will feature the 1923 Silent Movie classic “Safety Last!”. A suggested donation is $10, but people may pay what they are able and still attend the concert.
Students from After School Discovery are also scheduled to interact with Ball at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and a ribbon cutting for the “Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts” is also planned for 4 p.m, said Greg Church, executive director of the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce.
