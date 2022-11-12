AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Rain slowed traffic at the International Fair on Friday, but the event was busy on Saturday as area residents shopped for Christmas presents or something special for a friend, or even themselves.
"It's much better today," said Lorie Novak, the pop-up sale coordinator for the three-day event.
It is scheduled to continue today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event is a collaborative effort between the Zonta Club of the Ashtabula Area and the One World Shop in Rocky River. The event has been at the forefront of many Christmas shoppers for many years.
The items for sale come from artisans all over the world and help women and children earn a sustainable living, said Courtney Yerega of the One World Shop.
Yerega said the store partners with small businesses around the world and distributors who do the same.
"We proudly support the rights of women across the world, fight for social justice and offer a wide array of environmentally sustainable products," she said.
'Novak said there are a lot of knitted products from Peru and a variety of writing journals from India and Sri Lanka.
"They are wonderful journals and they don't bleed through," she said.
Some of the journals from Sri Lanka are made from recycled paper and elephant remains. Novak said there are a lot of elephants in the area and the people needed to find a productive way to get rid of the remains.
Journals made in India are made from pulverized cotton, she said.
