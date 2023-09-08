ASHTABULA —Republican Kevin Grippi, known for his volunteerism and leadership skills, hopes to unseat incumbent Democrat Jim Timonere in the November race for Ashtabula city manager.
Grippi’s experience includes his current job as grant supervisor for the city of Mentor. He’s also worked as client advisor and project manager at Smolen Engineering in Jefferson for nearly 17 years.
Grippi, 58, is active in the Ashtabula Kiwanis, as well the Rotarians and Our Lady of Peace Parish. He led the campaign to illuminate the Ashtabula Harbor Lift Bridge, getting sidewalks to the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus and is heavily involved in Ashtabula Little League.
He boasts more than a decade of experience in administration, cutting waste, securing grants and promoting Ashtabula, he said.
Grippi has worked as part time administrator at Geneva-on-the-Lake and Roaming Shores.
“I really enjoyed my time in GOTL [mid-2000s] and Roaming Shores [2009-18],” he said. “I enjoy serving communities and elevating communities.”
A lifelong Ashtabula resident, Grippi is a graduate of St. John High School and Bowling Green State University.
Endorsed by the Ashtabula County Democratic Party, Timonere, 46, is also a lifelong Ashtabula resident and graduate of St. John High School.
Timonere went on to study marketing at Kent State University and worked in management positions most of his life.
“I know budgeting and government fund accounting,” he said. “I have demonstrated these skills and the ability to work with our unions, as well as local, state and federal partners to advance our city.”
Throughout his 12 years in office, Timonere and his staff have brought millions of dollars in grant funding to the city to offset the costs of several projects.
Among his accomplishments, Timonere serves on Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Board of Directors and worked hard to keep them in the city.
There’s renewed interest in Main Avenue and he’s instituted various incentives which are being used to attract development, he said.
In 2019, he received the Growth Partnership Young Economic Leader Award.
In the future, Timonere plans to continue to apply for grants, bring curbside recycling to the entire city, and repair and/or replace infrastructure, including roads and storm and sanitary sewers.
City Solicitor and fellow Democrat, Cecilia Cooper, is running unopposed in the November election.
