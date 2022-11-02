State Rep. Mike Loychik faces a challenge from independent Jennifer Donnelly in the 65th District in the Nov. 8 election.
Loychik, of Bazetta, is completing his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. The 65th includes much of northern Trumbull County and southern Ashtabula County.
Loychik spent eight years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a crew chief on a C-130 working with a special operations group and is a small business owner as well, according to his website. Loychik did not return a telephone call or respond to an email seeking a telephone interview for this story.
Loychik is a graduate of Champion High School and earned an associate degree in aviation and maintenance degree from Community College of the Air Force, a bachelor of applied science degree in Environmental Management and is presently working on a master’s degree in occupational safety and health.
Donnelly, a resident of Cortland, said she decided to run for several reasons including the fact that there was no opposition for Loychick.
“Democracy doesn’t work great without candidates,” she said.
The other major reason stemmed from a Supreme Court decision involving reproductive rights for women, Donnelly said.
“I decided to run when Roe vs. Wade got overturned,” she said.
Donnelly said she is a part-time veterinary technician and works full time processing pet insurance claims. She said a strength she will bring to the office is to listen to constituents with compassion.
If elected Donnelly said she would work to secure reproductive rights for women and additional funding for schools.
