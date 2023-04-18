ASHTABULA — “In Sickness & in Wealth: Health Equity In Ashtabula” will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 26 at Kent State University Ashtabula’s Main Hall Auditorium.
The evening will include a film screening, presentation, and community discussion, exploring the health disparities in the community and how they can be addressed.
The Ashtabula Area City Council Ad Hoc Committee for Racial Equity, Kent State University at Ashtabula, Ashtabula City Department of Health, Ashtabula NAACP, and the League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County are sponsoring the event.
The evening will begin with screening “Unnatural Causes: In Sickness and In Wealth.” The film is set in Louisville, Kentucky, and examines the relationship between class status, racism, and health outcomes. It highlights the urgency of prioritizing public policy addressing inequality to improve health equity.
Following the film, organizers will present “Health Equity in Ashtabula,” a report developed by Liam Leveto (GIS Specialist at the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission and Graduate Student at Kent State University in the fall of 2022).
This comprehensive report assesses health disparities in Ashtabula, using methods derived from county health rankings and American Community Survey (ACS). Health equity assessments are valuable tools for local governments to implement resources to address health issues disproportionately impacting specific groups of people.
The event will conclude with a community discussion, inviting all attendees to contribute their thoughts and ideas on addressing health equity in Ashtabula.
For more information, contact Jessica Leveto, Ph.D., at 440-964-4568, or Ashtabula City Council person RoLesia Holman at ward3@cityofashtabula.com or phone 440-964-3140.
