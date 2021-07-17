JEFFERSON — Dozens of princesses and superheroes met older versions of themselves on Saturday at an event that raised funds to fight cancer and rescue farm animals.
"This is a combo," said Missy Townsend who organized the event.
She said proceeds from the event were to be split in half and given to Relay for Life of Ashtabula County and Helping Hands Animal Rescue.
Townsend is deeply involved in both charities and is a cancer survivor herself. She said more than 100 people attended the event early a on Saturday afternoon with many more to come.
"We had pre-sale of 75 to 80," she said.
Townsend said the participants were asked to stay with the group they came with and to social distance. She said people were living up to the rules.
Erynn Haapala of Andover was the"Queen of Hearts" for the day and had the opportunity to hold babies and get her picture taken with a variety of young children.
The princesses and superheroes were also signing autographs for the children.
"She's obsessed with princesses and superheroes," said Sierra Sipe of her 2- year-old Baylee Sipe.
Katelin Longenecker of Conneaut said she was enjoying the experience of living out the character of Cinderella and having pictures taken in her chariot for the day.
"I am loving it. It is so wonderful seeing all the happy faces," she said after completing still another photo session.
The children, many dressed in costume, walked around the room to meet their favorite characters under the watchful eye of parents or other relatives. They also got snacks and a goody bag to go.
The Relay for Life of Ashtabula County has tried different fund raising options since their last two in person walking events have been cancelled for 2020 and 2021.
Helping Hands Animal Rescue cares for farm animals and are in the process of completing a barn to shelter them in bad weather, Townsend said.
