By BRIAN HAYTCHER
The Ice Wine Festival in Ashtabula and Lake counties celebrates the final harvest of the season, and allows visitors to try a variety of wine that can only be made in a few places in the world.
Cindy Lindberg, owner of Grand River Cellars and one of the organizers of the Ice Wine Festival, said next year will mark the 20th event.
The first festival took place on a Saturday in March, Lindberg said. Since then, the festival has expanded. In 2020, the event was scheduled to take place on the first three Saturdays of March.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has changed again.
In 2021, the event took place in April, and was spread across the entire month. In 2022, the event moved back to March, but continued to take place throughout the month.
The numbers for this year were fantastic, Lindberg said. The plan is to continue to schedule event throughout March.
A number of wineries in Ashtabula and Lake counties participate in the event.
In 2022, participating locations included Debonne Vineyards, Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, Grand River Cellars Winery and Restaurant, Laurello Vineyards, CASK 307 & South River Vineyard, according to the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I think it’s worked well, and I think a lot of customers really enjoyed it,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg said the idea for the first ice wine festival started she went to an ice wine festival in Canada and enjoyed it.
“So I had written a letter to the wineries at the time that produced ice wine, and everybody responded instantly,” she said.
March was selected for the original festival because blizzards were less likely and there were not many tourism events at that time of year, she said.
“So we thought it would be a nice little boost in the winter time for tourism in the area,” Lindburg said.
Lindberg said the ice wine can only be grown in a few places around the world, and this area is one of them.
“That’s what makes it so incredibly specialized for us,” Lindberg said.
Grapes destined to become ice wine are left on the vine until temperatures drop far enough to freeze them, usually months after the rest of the grapes are harvested.
“It has to be about 17 degrees, approximately, for three to four hours, in order for those berries to freeze,” Lindberg said. “And then you go out and you pick it in the frozen state and you press it in the frozen state to be true ice wine.”
The grapes grow sweeter the longer they are on the vine, Lindberg said.
“Typical harvest season is around August, September,” she said. “We don’t normally pick until December or January, so those grapes are sitting out there for those months, just getting sweeter and sweeter and sweeter.”
