JEFFERSON — In a period of less than a half hour, children and their parents excitedly awaited the start of the Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt in the midst of rain, bright sunshine and eventually sleet.
The weather didn't seem to bother the participants, who waited patiently for their turn and then sprinted onto the football field at Falcon Pride Stadium. The first two groups of egg gatherers were children 2 and under and those ages 3-5.
The eggs had been filled by members of the Jelly Beans and Jumpers 4H club and were placed on the field by volunteers from a local church and JACC board members, said Rachel Burch, a board member who coordinated the event.
Burch said she has helped put together the event for the last four years, but it has been making children's Easter season a bit brighter for about 30 years.
"This has been amazing," Burch said of the hundreds of children who descended upon the stadium. She said it had been two years since the event was held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a drive0by event last year," she said.
After the first two groups gathered their eggs, and it didn't take long, there was a short break while eggs were placed on the field for the 6-8 and 9-11 age groups.
More than 4,000 multi-colored plastic eggs were created for the children. Many were left for organizers to use again next year.
Burch set the tone just before the younger children sprinted for their eggs.
"Is everybody ready?" she said before starting a countdown that culminated in a massive wave of children dashing onto the field.
As the clouds darkened umbrellas appeared as parents tried to keep their children dry during the preparation for the event.
Most of the parking lots for the high school and junior high school were filled with cars as parents brought their children for the seasonal experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.